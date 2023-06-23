SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – On June 30, St. Joseph’s/Candler will bring their Mobile Mammography Unit to Liberty Regional Medical Center as a part of the Pink on the Patio event hosted by Kathy Villafane.

This event will take place from 1 to 3 p.m., giving people the opportunity to get their mammograms. Kathy began Pink on the Patio when she found out her sister was diagnosed with breast cancer. She wanted people to know the facts about breast cancer and to be aware of early detection screening.

After her sister passed away from breast cancer, Kathy continued these events in her honor. She wanted to create a community that could support breast cancer patients, survivors, and loved ones.

Pink on the Patio is supportive of the mission of St. Joseph’s/Candler’s Nancy N. and J.C. Lewis Cancer & Research Pavilion (LCRP) in Liberty County. Both organizations want people to be more aware of the possibility that they could have breast cancer.

In 2021, the LCRP partnered with Liberty Regional Medical Center to create a new oncology program giving residents of Liberty County access to the latest cancer treatment technology.

“We are committed to Liberty County,” said Dr. Ajaz Bulbul, medical director for the oncology program. “We’re thrilled to participate in an event that will help educate the people of this community about breast cancer, early detection and the importance of mammography screening. This is about the local community’s understanding and access to cancer care services, and that’s why we’re here. We’re here for you.”

Pink on the Patio will include guest speakers, a photo booth, refreshments and other fun activities, along with the Mammography Unit. To learn more about eligibility requirements and to schedule your appointment on the Mobile Mammography Unit, call 912-819-6140.