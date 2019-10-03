‘Men get breast cancer, too’: One of Komen’s 2019 Big Wigs helps shed light on males impacted by disease

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — For Brenda L. Jackson-Brown, breast cancer hits close to home.

While not a survivor herself, the social worker for Hospice Savannah has known several women who have endured a battle with the potentially deadly disease.

because I know several people

“Breast cancer is important to mewho have had breast cancer,” the Susan G. Komen Coastal Georgia Big Wig told News 3.

Following a nomination by Bishop Jackie Gilbert Grant, Jackson-Brown was selected as one of 16 community leaders in Savannah and Brunswick to lead Susan G. Komen Coastal Georgia’s breast cancer awareness and fundraising campaign in 2019.

The Big Wig campaign, launched to raise money for local breast cancer patient services and education programs, runs through Nov. 17.

A Big Wig, according to Susan G. Komen Coastal Georgia, is a leader who’s passionate about helping others in their community, especially under-insured women who need access to breast healthcare.

Brenda L. Jackson-Brown, founder of Being Just Brenda Legendary Productions and a social worker at Hospice Savannah, was chosen as one of 16 community leaders serving as Susan G. Komen Coastal Georgia’s Class of 2019 Big Wigs. (Image courtesy of Brenda L. Jackson-Brown)

Jackson-Brown has suffered complications with her own breasts in the past — another reason why raising awareness is an effort that is near and dear to her heart.

“When I was younger, I could never afford to get a mammogram because of not having insurance,” Jackson-Brown stated on her campaign landing page.

“I needed to have a free mammogram, which I did because of Susan G. Komen,” she told News 3.

It’s her very first time participating in the Big Wig campaign, which involves her working to meet her $5,000 fundraising goal while rocking a fabulous cotton-candy-pink afro wig.

“It’s such a great, fun task, and I’m enjoying doing it,” Jackson-Brown said.

All of the 2019 Big Wigs get to choose their own style of hairpiece, she told News 3.

“I chose a wig that I liked, that I thought would fit me better,” she said.

‘Men get breast cancer, too’

When Jackson-Brown was assigned her Big Wig responsibilities, she made it her mission to shed light on the fact that not only women are impacted by breast cancer.

A group of men participated in a breast cancer awareness photoshoot on Sept. 29. (Image courtesy of Brenda L. Jackson-Brown)

Earlier this week, Mathew Knowles, father of singers Beyoncé and Solange, revealed his own recent breast cancer diagnosis.

men get breast cancer, too.

“I acknowledge every man who feels a lump in their breast, or if their wife feels it, to go get checked out, because

On Sept. 29, Jackson-Brown invited men of the community to pose for a photoshoot on Bull Street in Savannah.

At least 30 men — and one little boy — came out to join women for the breast cancer awareness event.

“Men dressed up in pink and white, and it was just amazing to see that men care and they support [fighting] breast cancer also,” Brenda-Jackson said.

The money raised by the Big Wig campaign stays within the local community, she explained.

“I’m raising as much money as I can,” she said. “Our goal is $5,000 per person, so donate, donate, donate!”

For more information on the Susan G. Komen Big Wig campaign, click here.

