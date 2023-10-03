MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Women in McIntosh County have the chance to get free or low-cost mammograms in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The McIntosh County Health Department is teaming up with the South Georgia Health System for a mobile mammogram event at the Coastal Market located at 5214 Highway 17 in Darien on Oct. 30 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

No appointment is needed for the event. Women who meet certain annual income guidelines

and are at least 40 years of age without insurance will be eligible to receive a screening

mammogram at no cost as part of the Breast and Cervical Cancer Program (BCCP). Women

aged 40 and older with health insurance and a mammogram order can also be screened.

“Mammograms are the best way to find breast cancer in the early stages, and that’s so

important,” said Brooke Deverger, Nurse Manager of the McIntosh County Health Department.

“When you find breast cancer early, it’s much easier to treat and your chance of recovery is

higher. That’s why we hope lots of women will take advantage of this free screening event.”

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women after skin cancer. It is estimated about one

in eight women in the United States will develop breast cancer over the course of her lifetime.

For more information on the health department’s breast cancer program, click here. To see if you qualify for a free mammogram at the event, call the McIntosh County Health Department at 912-832-5473.