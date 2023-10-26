SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Mayor Van Johnson presented a proclamation to WSAV’s Tina Tyus-Shaw on Thursday, recognizing her efforts with Buddy Check 3 during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Johnson encouraged everyone not to delay their breast health screenings.

“We encourage every citizen to receive regular examinations, both men and women, and to support survivors and those currently in treatment,” the mayor said. “Witness whereby I set my hand across the seal of the City of Savannah to be a fix.”

Tina introduced two courageous women who shared more on their journeys with breast cancer.

“I want to say to younger women, never stop checking,” said survivor Lateia Parker. “Never stop advocating for yourself because you are your biggest advocate.”

“Be proactive,” Gwendolyn Green, another survivor, said. “If you find something suspicious, what you need to do is take action and you won’t regret it.”

Tina left this message with city council members and everyone in attendance: help save lives by donating to the Telfair Mammography Fund. Your support will pay for mammograms for uninsured women.