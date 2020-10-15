Male breast cancer awareness

(NBC News) – Male breast cancer is relatively rare, representing about one in every one hundred breast cancer diagnoses according to the Center for Disease Control.

Men are not regularly screened for breast cancer meaning the cases are usually more advanced when they are caught.

Dr. Lori Gentile treats patients at Novant Health in Charlotte, North Carolina and encourages men watch for changes to their breast tissue, “In men, breast cancer usually presents of a small lump usually in or around the nipple, it can present with retraction or inward pulling of the nipple or even skin changes around the nipple.”

Family histories of breast cancer, certain genetic mutations, and age can all increase the risk of male breast cancer but about 80% develop spontaneously.