LUDOWICI, Ga. (WSAV) – The Long County Health Department will be offering free mammograms next month, National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, for women who meet certain eligibility guidelines.

The screenings will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 17, at the IGA parking lot (84 US-84) in the Southeast Georgia Health System mobile mammography unit.

“Mammograms are the best way to detect breast cancer early, and every woman aged 40 and older should have regular mammograms,” said Lisa Palmer, nurse manager of the Long County Health Department. “We know cost and convenience can be obstacles to screening, so we hope this free event in our community will help.”

Women who meet certain annual income guidelines and are at least 40 years of age without insurance will be eligible to receive a screening mammogram at no cost as part of the Breast and Cervical Cancer Program (BCCP).

Women aged 40 and older with health insurance can also be screened using insurance coverage.

To schedule an appointment for a mammogram, call the Long County Health Department at 912-545-2107.