Local students learn importance of early breast cancer detection

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It was a special day start to the week for students in the Coastal Empire Monday morning.

WSAV’s Tina Tyus-Shaw visited McIntosh County Academy to teach teens about an important subject — breast health.

About 145 girls came eager to learn and many of them know someone who has battled breast cancer.

The focus of the visit was to teach teens how to do a breast self-exam and express the importance of early detection.

“My grandmother passed with breast cancer. I know it runs in my family so it made me be more aware of what I need to do and how to check my breast to see if there are any lumps or anything,” said Zorria Aponte, a student at McIntosh County Academy.

Tyus-Shaw believes it’s always worth it to speak to teen girls about the life-saving subject and to hear their take always.

“I learned that you check so you make sure that you’re okay or not. But also to tell your family member or someone who you love,” said another student, Abigail Smith.

Many of these teens attended Tyus-Shaw’s inaugural CUPcakes & Conversation event last year and plan to attend the empowering event again this year, on Saturday, Oct. 26.

For more information on this weekend’s CUPcakes & Conversation event, visit here.