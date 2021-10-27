Local organization hosts virtual breast cancer forum Thursday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Alpha Kappa Alpha Incorporated Gamma Sigma Omega Chapter of Savannah invites the public to attend their virtual forum, “A Conversation Beyond the Shock of Breast Cancer: A Survivor’s Story.”

Breast cancer survivors plan to share their stories of courage and determination in their personal fights against cancer.

The virtual discussion takes place on October 28th at 7:00 p.m.

Registration required.

Learn more at: https://www.gammasigmaomega.com/copy-of-news-events?pgid=kmkm4890-82075ff3-61b2-48a1-a420-df5739f9ea43