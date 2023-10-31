SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Jazz singer Cynthia Utterbach, and bassist Reggie Carson joined us in the studio to give viewers a sample of some of the music breast cancer survivors were treated to at the Healing Heroes: A Tribute To Breast Cancer Survivors’ Fashion Show.

Utterbach, Carson along with Bruce who is associated with the Cynthia Utterbach trio, performed at the fashion show to honor breast cancer survivors and bring awareness to the disease.

