There’s still more to all the pink you have been seeing this month!

Top Ladies Of Distinction; Effingham, Bryan and Liberty County Chapters joined forces for a Gospel Music Fest and Health Fair today.

The event that took place at Victory Bible Fellowship connected people to sickle cell anemia resources, March of Dimes, resources about preventing premature births, support for senior citizens and breast health resources.

I was personally invited to share a message about our Buddy Check 3 program and its mission to save lives.