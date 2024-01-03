SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah woman known for opening her door to children who need her is a champion in the community.

“I’m a giver. I love to help, I love to see people move forward.”

‘Inspiring hope’ is Dell Marie Mitchell’s mantra.

A retired social worker and mother of two biological adult children, Dell Marie’s kitchen table tells the story of how she masterfully fostered children because, from corner to corner, she saves photos of the faces that have all been welcomed into her home.

Dell Marie’s kitchen table

“I adopted four, and I literally raised one all the way out of my house so she’s just my daughter. And I’ve had 55 in the 21 years.”

Good health gave her the ingredients to offer her foster children a better life.

But since having a mammogram two years ago, Dell Marie has been in and out of treatment.

“In 2021, they tagged a spot on my breast, had it tagged, but it wasn’t giving me any problems. I didn’t know it was there,” she said. “I didn’t feel anything.”

But her surgeon found six cysts and removed them – then came the shift. Dell Marie got an uninvited guest in her life.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer in December 2022.

“This was definitely something out of the world. But I knew it was not anything to play with….to get busy. I knew I had to get busy,” she told News 3.

Next came her treatment plan which included letting go of what she could not control, Dell Marie says her faith kept her strong – breast cancer could not stop her.

This warrior never skipped a beat as a praise and worship leader at Victory Bible Deliverance Church.

The great news is that Dell Marie’s cancer was caught early.

She conquered chemotherapy and surgery.

“I got both removed and after the report came back, I actually had one under my left breast too. So God is good. I caught it in time. They said it was at a zero,” she said.

A tough journey completed with strong support from her family.

“I love her so much. I love her to the moon and back. You only get one,” Dell Marie’s Daughter Stephanie James said.

And still today, Dell Marie is still focusing on the children she had and the children she chose. Right now Dell Marie takes an oral chemo pill daily. She says she feels good, and her goal now is to make sure all of the girls that she has raised learn the importance of breast health, and to take care of themselves.