Local cancer patients get assurance for treatment during COVID-19

SAVANNAH, Ga.

Covid-19 has changed life for all of us. That includes people with existing health problems.

We went to see what’s being done to keep cancer patients treated and safe during this pandemic.

For people already fighting life threatening illnesses the Lewis Cancer and Research Pavilion doors are still open.

As coronavirus grips the nation– Oncology Patient Navigator Krista Aliffi says health professional at the LCRP have made the decision not to disrupt patient care.

“We are screening patients at the door and visitors so that we can protect our patients that are immunocompromised. We will start also recording temperatures of patients and masking those patients accordingly. Any patient that can be seen through telemedicine we absolutely have that set up for our medical oncology team, and they are actively pursuing that and seeing patients via telemedicine.”

Aliffi explains the procedures in place to protect patients and health workers who make close contact.

“For those caregivers who cannot do their job without distancing…so giving chemotherapy, drawing blood, listening to heart and lung sounds those caregivers are masked for the protection of their patients.”

Aliffi says family members are no longer allowed in the treatment areas, and that’s been very difficult for patients.

But health experts at the Lewis Cancer Pavilion say patient protection is what matters.