SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — I believe that we are all born with a purpose. I clearly remember many years ago seeing a little boy taking pictures at a breast cancer gala.

He was 9 then, today he is 22. And a well-accomplished 22-year-old at that, he is also CEO of his own company thanks in part to two of his favorite people – his mother and his grandmother.

At age the young age of 22, MiQuan Green was named a Georgia Outstanding Citizen by the Secretary of State Raffensperger’s Office as well.

Green, Owner of MGreen Productions, sat down with us today to tell us more about his lifelong passion for supporting survivors of breast cancer and what continues to inspire him to this day.