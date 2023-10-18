SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Employees at a local florist are keeping the legacy of their former owner alive. John Davis passed in 2021. He had a tremendous love for the Savannah community.

Today, we took a look at how his business is supporting our Healing Heroes’ Breast Cancer Survivors Fashion Show.

“We’re just continuing on John’s legacy, and he was always very generous to the community,” Connie Ross, manager of John Davis Florist told News 3.

“And we feel like we want to continue that. There are so many good causes, but Breast Cancer Awareness is one of the primary causes that we want to support in our community.”

She continued, “We do have some friends that have gone through breast cancer treatments and fortunately have survived and have rung the bell and are living vivacious lives. But yes, of course, we are all touched by knowing someone who has gone through breast cancer. None of us, fortunately, personally have had to go through that.”

Ross finished by saying, “Well, I just hope that it shows them how we think they have come through such a miraculous journey and that we’re celebrating them. So I hope when they see the bows and they receive the flowers that they are just exuberant with joy over the celebration of their successful journey”

Ticket sales for the Breast Cancer Fashion Show closed at noon today—but there are a limited number available at the door.