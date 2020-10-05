Local breast cancer survivor celebrates milestone with drive-thru parade

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a Savannah family surprised a breast cancer survivor with a parade.

Symenthia Allen rang the bell at Nancy N. and J.C. Lewis Cancer & Research Pavilion in May after completing her last round of chemotherapy. On Sunday, her friends and family surprised her with a drive-thru parade to celebrate another milestone.

Allen recently finished eight weeks of radiation treatment.

“I’m so surprised, I’m almost like in tears,” Allen said. “I had no idea about this, but I just thank God for the people that’s showing me love, my family and my church family and my friends just showing me so much love. This has been a tremendous thing on me, but to God be the glory. He has brought me out.”

Allen’s family tells News 3 that they are thankful for her strength to carry on.