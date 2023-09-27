SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Twelve breast cancer survivors and their families are spending the week in Tybee Island thanks to Little Pink Houses of Hope, a national nonprofit organization.

This is the first retreat of its kind based on Tybee Island, bringing in groups from all over the nation. Amy Capello, Tybee Island location coordinator for Little Pink Houses of Hope said this is a great opportunity.

“These are free week-long retreats for breast cancer survivors and their families,” Capello said. “Every day someone in the community has provided a meal or an activity for our survivors and participants.”

She goes on to say the retreat allows women to form bonds.

“By 24 to 48 hours, they are fast friends,” Capello said. “I still keep in touch with my sisters from my retreat a few years ago. We still have a group text and support one another. So, these relationships will last for years.”

Amy Buccafusca, an inflammatory breast cancer survivor, told News 3 she was looking for a community. This led her to the organization.

“It’s easier to come and be yourself, talk about it,” Buccafusca said. “No one else will get this journey. You can tell people about it that will not understand it. It was easier to just be a part of something that everyone understood.”

Capello continued to explain that this not only bonds breast cancer survivors but also allows the families to form connections with other families going through the same things.

For breast cancer survivors out there, Capello leaves you with this message:

“If you are going through breast cancer whether it’s a current journey or one that you’ve been on a long time…please don’t ever feel like you’re completely alone. There are organizations like Little Pink that are here just to bring people together. You will always have community.”