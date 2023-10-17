HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — A Liberty County woman has emerged as a powerful force behind breast cancer awareness.

Kathy Villafane is a woman with a plan. Kathy’s sister passed away from breast cancer in March 2019. Since her passing, Kathy has made it her mission to honor her sister by raising awareness about breast cancer.

The Hinesville Farmers and Makers Market will host its 5th Annual Paint Liberty Pink event.

It’s happening this Thursday, October 19 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Bradwell Park on South Commerce Street.

Community members will have the ability to show up to remember loved ones lost to breast cancer as well as celebrate the brave survivors.

Members of the 3rd Infantry Division band will provide music – don’t forget to wear pink!