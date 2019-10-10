Join WSAV’s Tina Tyus-Shaw for ‘CUPcakes & Conversation’ this Breast Cancer Awareness Month

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s never too early to learn that early detection saves lives.

WSAV’s Tina Tyus-Shaw is hosting CUPcakes & Conversation on Saturday, Oct. 26 to empower teenagers ages 16 through 18.

It’s an opportunity for teens to hear from survivors and gain valuable information on the importance of breast health. Because although it’s rare — breast cancer can develop at any age.

This year’s event will be held at the Nancy N. and J.C. Lewis Cancer & Research Pavilion (225 Candler Drive, Savannah) from 10 a.m. to noon.

Participants are required to bring their signed parental permission form to the event. Download that form here.

WSAV would like to thank Nancy N. and J.C. Lewis Cancer & Research Pavilion and St. Joseph/Candler Hospitals for their partnership in this free event.