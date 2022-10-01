SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Saturday marks the beginning of breast cancer awareness month. Here at WSAV, we’ve made it our mission for more than 20 years to educate you about the importance of breast self-exams, and mammograms.

News 3’s Tina Tyus-Shaw has told the stories of some amazing women facing the challenges of breast cancer diagnoses. Tina has also shared promising medical breakthroughs that are helping women live longer.

The new Medical Director at the Lewis Cancer and Research Pavilion said there are proven benefits from programs like Buddy Check 3 and events held every October.

“I think there’s improvement in breast awareness and mammography screening rates,” said Leonard Henry, Medical Director at the Lewis Cancer And Research Pavilion. “Still some parts of the country lag behind what we would like. With the recent interest in health care disparities, it’s important particularly at this time to reach out to those who are underrepresented in mammographic screening data, particularly minority women.”

As we continue to encourage women to take care of their breast health.

WSAV is hosting the Healing Heroes Fashion Show, a tribute to breast cancer survivors. We want you to join us Saturday, Oct. 8 at 10 a.m. in the Lewis Cancer and Research Pavilion.