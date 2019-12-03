How donations help Telfair Mammography Fund beyond Giving Tuesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Telfair Mammography Fund organizers are asking for your help in honor of Giving Tuesday and in support of women who cannot afford a mammogram.

According to officials with St. Joseph’s/Candler’s Mary Telfair Women’s Hospital, between 700 and 800 mammograms have been performed this year thanks to good-hearted people donating to the fund.

“If we can do anything to decrease the statistic of 40,000 women dying in the United States every year, we would love to be able to do that,” said Lora Reese, Director of Breast Imaging Services at the hospital. “The annual screening is one of the best ways to do that.”

The fund helps pay for potentially those life-saving screenings.

“The point of the screening mammography program is to find cancer at its smallest, and also to provide patients with the best chance of survival,” Reese said. “We find them small at an earlier stage then they can survive about 95% of the time.”

To learn a bit more about the Telfair Mammography Fund or to donate to the cause, visit here.