How Buddy Check 3 helped local woman

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Meosha Scott started following WSAV’s Buddy Check 3 reports in 2006 – stories of loss, triumph and healing.

Beyond the TV screen, the program aims to empower women to protect their breast health.

“I make sure that I get my annual mammogram, but the Buddy Check really helps me to remember to at least do a self-exam,” said Scott.

She put her Buddy Check 3 program to work recently, messaging WSAV after finding out her co-worker needed help.

“My coworker asked me of all people if I knew where we can get free mammograms. And so I couldn’t think of anybody but you,” Scott explained. “I said, ‘Hold on, let me contact Tina Tyus-Shaw real quick.'”

We got in touch with our partners at St. Joseph’s/Candler and one week later, Cynthia Williams was in a robe and getting the mammogram that was a stressor to her.

Williams has a family history of breast cancer.

“I had insurance last year because my husband had me on his insurance, but he’s changed jobs,” she explained. “So now, we’re without insurance.”

Telfair Pavilion manager Malissa Kennedy says this is exactly why the Mammography Fund exists.

“It covers them through initial screenings up to biopsies if necessary,” Kennedy said. “We’ve been able to reach hundreds of women that qualify to have this done at no cost.”

Scott encourages others to keep doing Buddy Check 3 because it’s all about staying alive and supporting those who need it.

“Buddy Check is almost that one-stop-shop, where I knew at least you would know where she could go to get a free mammogram, so there are resources,” she said.

“Don’t put it off. Your health is important,” Scott added.

Williams said her mammogram “went awesome.” The results came back negative.

“I want to give them a standing ovation and tell them thank you for all the help and letting me know that it is available,” she said.

WSAV News 3 is On Your Side with Buddy Check 3 every third of the month to remind you and your buddies to complete your breast self-exams.

Click or tap here to learn more about the program.

If you have any questions or concerns about breast health, call the SJ/C Lewis Cancer and Research Pavilion at 912-819-7053.