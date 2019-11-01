Hilton Head woman says breast cancer journey led her to thermography

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Breast cancer survivors know how important it is to get the word out about breast health.

Shar Weinrauch recently shared her journey with News 3 during this year’s Thrive Women’s Conference on Hilton Head.

Weinrauch said she had a mammogram in April 1997 and was told: “see you next year.” But four months later, she discovered a lump.

“I could feel it in the next five days while I was on vacation, growing live like jiffy pop under my skin,” she recalled. “By the time I got back home, it was a centimeter in size and I had a lumpectomy immediately.”

After her cancer surgery, Weinrauch decided to find an alternative that offered prevention — not merely early detection. Thermography became her annual service for follow up treatments.

“It’s an amazing resource for anyone that’s concerned about health and early detection,” Weinrauch said.

Her journey, she says, led her to open Coastal Thermal Imaging where she shares the screening tool with other women.

“It’s an inexpensive way — painless radiation-free way — to have a health discovery exploration,” Weinrauch explained, adding, “It’s all done by a medical professional that gives you a complete report of exactly where you stand, and how soon again you need to take a look to be sure nothing’s wrong.”

Weinrauch tells News 3 she wants women to know about breast cancer risks, the resources available, and how to take action.

For her efforts, she was recently named the 2019 Thrive winner by SCORE Lowcountry chapter.

“It means a whole lot to me because I recognize it as an accomplishment for sharing something very unique and different that most people don’t even know about,” she said.

Weinrauch encourages everyone to do monthly breast self-exams and to check out thermal imaging as well.

To connect with her, visit betterviewofyou.com.