SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Theater was the backdrop for this year’s annual GO Pink 365 fashion show. The extravaganza is back after a 2-year break because of the pandemic.

Models lit up the catwalk striking poses with confidence, wearing fabulous attire, and making a statement in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and other forms of cancer.

The group of men understood the assignment, ripping the runway in the 50 Shades of Pink scene with some big names in Savannah walking in the show including Mayor Van Johnson, City Manager Jay Melder and Alderman Detric Leggett. They got a huge applause as they took advantage of their big break to showcase their style and inspiration.

Sponsored by founder Shemika Simmons, this year’s Go Pink 365 was a fundraiser for WSAV’s Buddy Check 3 breast health program.

“This is a really sensitive issue for me because I’ve lost a grandparent, my cousin’s cancer came back and I just have so many different family members so I’m a walking question mark. And I say that every day. This show is not me. It’s about us, it’s about the community,” said Simmons. “We love what you guys are doing. We love you taking the lead on it. This is an initiative that wakes people up, that saves lives. 1 in 8, you guys. Early detection is key.”

Simmons says so far they’ve raised $6000 in ticket sales and her Go Pink 365 Men’s Challenge.

Every dollar will help women who are underinsured get life-saving mammograms at St. Joseph’s/Candler.