‘Get it checked out as soon as possible’ Man shares his story battling breast cancer

SARASOTA, Fla. (SNNTV) – Women aren’t the only ones who need to worry about breast cancer, and one Florida man is living proof of that.

About three months ago, Gregory Katz’s dog jumped on his chest. Katz says he then felt a little lump that seemed abnormal, so he visited his doctor, where he got a mammogram and a biopsy. Then, he learned he had breast cancer.

“Within two months, I had the breast completely removed on the right hand side,” Katz said.

Dr. Steven Mamus has been an oncologist for 36 years and says male breast cancer is very rare. He says he’s only seen 15 to 20 cases in his entire career.

Katz tested positive for a BRCA2 gene mutation, a result Mamus says he predicted based on Katz’ medical history and background.

“A BRCA1 or BRCA2 mutation in the general population is one out of every 400 individuals,” Mamus said. “For patients or individuals who are Ashkenazi Jewish background, it’s one out of 40.”

Katz beat prostate cancer before this, which was another predictor for his breast cancer diagnosis, according to Mamus. Mamus says any history of malignancies, family history of breast cancer, or a history of prostate or pancreatic cancer is a red flag.

Katz says his cancer is stage 2. He is a few weeks into chemotherapy and wants other men to take breast cancer seriously.

“If you see anything that looks like a lump, get it checked out as soon as possible,” Katz said.

