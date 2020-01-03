Georgia Southern players use Cure Bowl to share mothers’ stories & raise awareness

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Saturday’s Cure Bowl against Liberty might have seemed like just another game for nearly everyone on this Georgia Southern team, but when offensive lineman Jake Edwards stepped out on that field he put on the Eagles jersey for one last time and played for someone special.

“I love my mom to death and she means the world to me. I’d do anything for her and to be able to go out there and represent her in this game is awesome,” Edwards explained.

Proceeds from the game went towards cancer research. Edwards found out his mom, Krysti, had breast cancer three days before Christmas in 2016. She eventually beat the disease.

Recovery was the priority but in the rare occasion she had the strength to make it to his games, Edwards says there was no better feeling.

“Everytime she did it would mean the world to me because I know it was hard to get out and just get around because of all the therapy,” said Edwards, “She fought through it and got out on the positive end of it and I couldn’t be more blessed and thankful to have her.”

As Krysti battled the disease she and the Edwards family were never alone in the fight, even when Jake walked into the Georgia Southern locker room.

Linebaker Rashad Byrd’s mom, Carolyn found her own cancer in 2009.

“It was definitely tough. I was the last one she told I’m the baby boy in the family. I bawled all night I didn’t sleep that night,” said Byrd, “She stayed strong in her faith and I stayed with her the whole time and it’s amazing to see how God works in mysterious ways the way he is using her now.”

His mom won her cancer battle, too.

Now, she helps people who have breast cancer.

It seems fitting that bowl week in Orlando included a team trip to the Orlando Cancer Center.

The center is focused on raising money for a cure and celebrating women who are living with breast cancer.

“For it to be the Cure Bowl and for her to experience everything and for me to experience it as well,” explained Byrd, “Me and my mom talk about it all the time. Talk about meeting people making connections and checking up on people. It’s amazing to see how many people she will connect with. I’m very excited.”

