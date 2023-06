BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – Buddy Check 3 visited Bluffton Wednesday talking with doctors and patients at Beaufort Memorial Hospital about the importance of focusing on breast health.

This comes ahead of our first Buddy Check 3 event with St. Joseph’s Candler in Bluffton.

The “Screen Machine” will be open for appointments from 1 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21, at SJ/C’s Bluffton Campus (100 Buckwalter Place Blvd.).

To sign up for an appointment, call 912-819-6140 or register at this link.