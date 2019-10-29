Free mammograms being offered to women who meet certain criteria

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Free mammograms are being offered today for women in Chatham County for Breast Cancer Awareness month.

The service is being provided by the Chatham County Health Department’s Breast and Cervical Cancer Program (BCCP) and St. Joseph’s/Candler Mobile Mammography Program.

Eligibility requirements include:

Georgia resident

Income: At or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Level

No health insurance

Age: 40-64 years old for breast cancer screening (mammogram)

Age: 21-64 years old for cervical cancer screening

Free mammograms will be offered from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Chatham County Health Department located at 1602 Drayton Street in Savannah.

For more information, visit the Breast and Cervical Cancer Program website.

Appointments are preferred but walk-ins will be accepted. To make an appointment, please call 912-356-2946.