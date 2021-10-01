Flock Together: Chatham County deputies delivering flamingos for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – If you’re driving down Victory Drive this October, you might come across a big, bright flock of pink flamingos.

The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) delivered a flock to the WSAV-TV station Friday to mark the start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

For Sheriff John Wilcher, it’s a cause that hits close to home.

“Breast cancer is a terrible thing — any type of cancer is,” he said. “Several officers in my department have had it and some of them have passed away.”





























photo: Chatham County Sheriff’s Office

photo: Chatham County Sheriff’s Office

The sheriff’s office typically raises funds for the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation selling delicious breakfast but flamingo flocks seemed to be a COVID-safe way to get out in the community.

“My ladies in the office said, ‘Well, let’s think outside of the box this time. Instead of fixing breakfast every Friday and selling it, let’s do flamingos,” Wilcher explained. “‘I said, ‘Let’s have at it.'”

Throughout the month of October, for every $35 donation, CCSO will be delivering 10 pink, plastic flamingos to an unsuspecting lawn to roost for one week. The flamingo flock will arrive on a Saturday and deputies will return the following Friday to take them to a new yard.

“We’ve been doing it now for two days and we’ve got over 300 of them out,” the sheriff said. “Thanks to WSAV, they’ve bought them for the full 30 days, and I can’t tell Tina and all of y’all how much we appreciate it.”

To order a flock, call 912-652-6669 or email acmitchell@chathamcounty.org. And if you’re not a fan of flamingos, the sheriff’s office is even offering “flocking insurance” for a donation fee of $35.