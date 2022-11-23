SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. At WSAV we have so much to be thankful for.

WSAV continues to take the lead encouraging women to make their breast health a priority.

WSAV teamed with St. Joseph’s/Candler to schedule mammograms on a mobile mammography bus. It’s state of the art equipped with top of the line 3D technology.

I’ve been getting my mammogram for the past 18 years and was grateful for one Wednesday.

After some paperwork the screening only took about 20 minutes. Early detection is key to saving your life.

“My message to women is to have your annual mammogram,” Tarcia Bush said. “My sister was diagnosed with breast cancer at age 29. We did not have a history in our family. You never know. Early detection can save your life.”

“My grandmother had breast cancer, and I’ve known people to have breast cancer,” LaToya Robinson. “And I hope this isn’t too personal, but I had a breast reduction. So when I found out they do 3D mammograms I thought this was the perfect opportunity.”