SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – This Breast Cancer Awareness Month, department store Dillard’s is doing its part to support breast health.

Cecelia Jeffery, lingerie sales business manager at Dillard’s in Savannah, joined WSAV to talk more about the department store’s Gift of Fit fundraiser.

On Nov. 7, Dillard’s will be donating $2 for every piece sold in the lingerie department — including sleepwear. Right now, shoppers can come in and presale items to ensure they have the sizes and styles they want.

Certified fitters will be available to assist shoppers.

Dillard’s is also playing a major role in the upcoming Healing Heroes: A Tribute to Breast Cancer Survivors fashion show.

Breast cancer survivors from the area will don Dillard’s outfits to raise funds for the Telfair Mammography Fund, which helps pay for mammograms for uninsured and underinsured women.

Visit here to purchase a $10 ticket.

For more information on Dillard’s in Savannah, visit this page.