SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Growing up, Savannah licensed cosmetologist and wig expert Stefini Jones aspired to become a nurse.

But she was so good at styling hair in high school, that her friends inspired her to attend hair school.

Now, she owns Secret Tresses Wigs.

Stefini emailed me about helping breast cancer survivors fill in what they lost during chemotherapy… their hair.

“We know hair does it make you but it’s a part of us. It’s a part of a woman’s identity,” she said. “So when that’s taken from them, that’s when lack of confidence comes. So if I can help any woman boost their confidence. Why not?”

I contacted the Lewis Cancer and Research Pavilion to find five women in need of a wig.

We met Gloria Trujiloo, whose world was turned upside down when she was diagnosed with breast cancer on June 27, 2022.

She’s one of the women receiving a free wig. Chemotherapy caused her to lose all of her hair.

“It was a surprise for all of us…mostly her,” said her daughter, Brenda Lopez, who came to watch her mom’s transformation. “But she’s been working hard through it and she’s staying positive.”

Now a nurse of hair, Stefini made Gloria feel comfortable, helping her look and feel better mentally, emotionally and financially.

“Wigs can be costly, especially when you want one that looks natural,” she said. “And I know with breast cancer survivors who have bills, you know, medical bills, I want to just be able to take a little bit of ease off of them by just helping them financially on that part.”

And Gloria loved it.

“Yes…it’s beautiful,” she said. “Yeah, I like it.”

Thanks to Stefini, Gloria has found a sense of herself again.

“If I can help any woman boosts their confidence. Why not?” Stefini said. “Because, you know, when a woman looks good, she feels good. Absolutely.

“So that’s my job, to make you feel good and help you with your confidence and that you are not your hair.”