Free mammograms, breast exams offered in Liberty, Effingham counties

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As Breast Cancer Awareness month kicks off, the Coastal Health Department (CHD) is offering free exams and mammograms. The Effingham County Health Department will kick off the initiative on Oct. 6 and a week later the Liberty County Health Department will follow.

CHD says women aged 40 to 64, without insurance and who meet income guidelines are eligible for the free screenings. Those interested in Effingham County can call 912-754-6484 to schedule an appointment and those in Liberty County can call 912-876-2173.

“Mammograms are the best way to detect breast cancer early,” said Coastal Health District Women’s Health and Adult Health Coordinator, Mary Ellen Smith, MSN, WHNP BC. “The earlier breast cancer is detected, the easier it is to treat.”

Smith says breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women and nearly one in eight women will develop it.

CHD says it will hand out door prizes to the women receiving the screenings. The screenings are a part of CHD’s Breast and Cervical Cancer Program.