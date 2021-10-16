Cheerleaders in Effingham County learn about breast cancer, hear from survivors

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — In honor of breast cancer awareness month, WSAV News 3’s Tina Tyus-Shaw threw a pink conversation event today for girls in Effingham County. The morning was dedicated to promoting knowledge about breast cancer.

Breast cancer survivor Sylvia Jenkins shared her journey.

Resources including a breast self-exam demonstration by registered nurse Lisa Hotz, inspired the teens to make breast health a priority.

Tina presented top teens of America, Effingham Chapter, and South Effingham High (SEH) cheerleaders with sports bras and Buddy Check 3 bags filled with valuable lessons.

“I think it’s important to see if there’s any signs of breast cancer like early evaluation,” says Top Teens of America and SEH cheerleader Leah Edwards. “And just to like take safety precautions. If like you feel a lump or anything like that just take safety precautions and make sure you speak to a doctor.”

“It was very informational very interesting. Learned a lot of new stuff that I was not very aware of,” says SEH cheerleader Jenna Hotz. “Very helpful for the future.”

Tina started providing critical breast health information to teen girls 3 years ago. Top Ladies of Distinction, Effingham County Chapter invited her to meet with the girls to chat about breast health and WSAV’s Buddy Check 3.