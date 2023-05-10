SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Health Department (CCHD) is offering free mammograms on Tuesday, May 23, to women who meet certain criteria.

Mammograms will be available from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the health department (1395 Eisenhower Drive) thanks to a partnership between CCHD’s Breast and Cervical Cancer Program and St. Joseph’s/Candler mobile mammography program.

Women who meet annual income guidelines and are 40 to 64 years of age without insurance will be eligible to receive a screening mammogram at no cost.

Appointments are required. To schedule an appointment, call 912-356-2946.

Free mammograms will also be available on July 24 and Oct. 24 at the health department.