Chatham County Health Department offering free mammograms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Health Department is offering free mammograms Tuesday to women who meet certain annual income guidelines.

Patients must also be between the ages of 40 to 64 and without insurance to receive a screening at no cost.

The health department’s Breast and Cervical Cancer Program is partnering with the St. Joseph’s/Candler Mobile Mammography Program for the event.

The screenings are available only by appointment. Call 912-356-2946 to schedule one.

Appointments will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Chatham County Health Department (1395 Eisenhower Drive in Savannah).

Face coverings are required at appointments.