SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The staff at the Division of Family and Children Services in Chatham County is hosting a Breast Cancer Awareness Walk this Friday at 12:30 p.m.

The event will kick off at 71 Wheaton Street and at Wheaton and Waters Avenue.

It’s in honor of survivors and their coworkers and family members who have been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Walkers are, of course, asked to wear pink.

“Let’s walk for a great purpose!” the event’s flyer reads. “No one fights alone!”