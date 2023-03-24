CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Health Department is offering free mammograms to women who qualify on Tuesday, March 28.

The St. Joseph’s/Candler’s Mobile Mammography Unit will be in the parking lot of the health department located at 1395 Eisenhower Drive from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Free mammography screenings will be available, by appointment only, for women between the ages of 40 and 64 who meet income guidelines and have no health insurance coverage.

Can’t make it to this date? The following additional dates will be available for free mammograms in 2023:

March 28

May 23

July 24

October 24

To schedule an appointment, call the Chatham County Health Department’s Breast and Cervical Cancer Program (BCCP) at 912-356-2946.

