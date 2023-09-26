SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Saving lives is why organizers of the Catholic Council Women Deanery luncheon focused on breast health awareness.

Over the weekend, guest speakers and breast cancer survivors promoted the importance of early detection.

“It’s very important for us to do our breast exams and for everybody to be aware of their health,” said Theresa Garvin, treasurer of St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church. “You know, we sit back and it’s like ‘Oh, I ain’t gonna worry about that. I’ll go to the doctor for them to check me out, and they’ll let me know if something is wrong.’

“But truth be told, it’s up to us to provide our own, advocate for ourselves. You know, if we advocate for ourselves, then we can go to the doctor and say ‘This is what’s wrong with my body.’ I don’t have to depend on you to tell me what’s wrong.”

The luncheon also served as an opportunity for the group to get a lesson on how to perform a self-breast exam, led by St. Joseph’s/Candler mammography technician Kimberly Jones-Dowell.