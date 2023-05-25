SYLVANIA, Ga. (WSAV) – Saving lives has been a part of WSAV’s mission for 21 years.

Through our Buddy Check 3 program, we’ve passionately shared the message of the importance of monthly breast self-exams and mammograms.

We haven’t done it alone. Over two decades ago, we partnered with the team at St. Joseph’s/Candler to help raise awareness about breast health.

Thursday, SJ/C and Buddy Check 3 hit the road for a visit with the “Screen Machine” in Sylvania at the Optim Medical Center-Screven.

More than a dozen women were scheduled to have their mammograms in the Mobile Mammography Unit.

The bus is equipped with the latest 3D technology for mammograms. It’s easy access in your hometown having the tech come to you.

Plus, financial assistance is available for women who are at least 40 years old, uninsured and meet certain financial qualifications.

​“I’ve been experiencing some pain in some areas around my breasts, so I just felt like I needed to come in,” said Ellen Burke, who had her screening. “It’s a very small area, small town, so I’m very thankful that they were in our area because it takes me about an hour to get to Savannah from the area. I’m uninsured, so I’m very thankful that they were here.”

Lagina Evans, CEO of Optim Medical Center-Screven, said this was a great opportunity for the rural area where transportation is such a challenge.

“To be able to bring this service and this…preventative intervention is just lifesaving for many of our patients,” Evans said.

WSAV News 3 is On Your Side with Buddy Check 3 every third of the month to remind you and your buddies to complete your breast self-exams.

Click or tap here to learn more about the program.

If you have any questions or concerns about breast health, call the SJ/C Lewis Cancer and Research Pavilion at 912-819-7053.