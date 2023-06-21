BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. In an effort to spread awareness, News 3 is celebrating the beginning of our Buddy Check 3 expansion in the Lowcountry.

WSAV began our Buddy Check breast health awareness program 21 years ago with our partner St. Joseph’s/Candler. As part of the program, you buddy up with a family member or a friend and remind them to do a breast self-exam on the third of every month.

Today, we are adding Bluffton to our Buddy Check family. The mobile mammography bus will be at the Bluffton campus, located at 100 Buckwalter Place Blvd in Bluffton, providing convenient mammograms beginning at 12:30 p.m.