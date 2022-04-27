SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime according to health experts. In 2022, 287,850 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in women in the United States.

A little over 43,000 women are expected to die, according to breastcancer.org.

WSAV was happy to share a joyful milestone.

Crystal Higgins rang the bell at the Lewis Cancer and Research Pavilion Wednesday after completing four chemotherapy treatments for breast cancer.

Crystal is tough, fighting the disease for the second time in 16 years, and she’s determined to win round two.

Crystal visited WSAV Wednesday for a chat with our very own Tina Tyus-Shaw. Crystal arrived six hours after completing her final chemotherapy.

