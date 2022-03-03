SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Her mantra is get up, dress up, and never give up.

“This is for all my survivor sisters,” says Crystal Higgins. Higgins is fierce, a guiding light, and a champion of breast health.

In 2015, nine years after beating breast cancer she asked me to join her high above the street. Watch as she rappels off one of Savannah’s tallest buildings for a boy scouts fundraiser.

“It was something that I did also in honor of my survivor sisters because I want to prove that you don’t have to give up,” Higgins said. “Just get out there and keep doing everything.”

The wife, mother, and grandmother is so in love with life, but in December, a sudden unexpected lump revealed something to crystal.

“When I was told that my breast cancer was back all I could do was just sit there in disbelief,” Higgins said. “How aggressive is it? It’s not aggressive, however, some of the cells did get outside of the duct so this is why we’re doing chemo first before surgery so that they can try to reduce the size of the tumor.”

In true Crystal fashion, she walks into the Lewis Cancer and Research Pavilion ready for chemotherapy. The fighter in her is a testament to her faith.

“Johnson Square happens to be the very first square in Savannah,” Higgins said. A day later courageous Crystal was back in downtown Savannah doing walking tours.

“It gives me something to live for, to get up every morning and just to go out and have a good time and just to know that I’m never gonna give it up.”

Higgins learned from Buddy Check 3 to look for anything different on her breasts, and she wants you to do your buddy check on the third day of every month.

“I believe this program has done so much for all survivors. It’s special because we have some place we can go,” Higgins said. “We can go online and look at all your past stories. You can find out how other people are doing, and if you’re having doubts about anything this gives you hope.”

Once Crystal finishes three more chemotherapy treatments she will know if surgery is necessary. Stick with WSAV for updates on her journey.

If you have any concerns or questions about breast health you can always call the Lewis Cancer Pavilion at 912-819-7053.

