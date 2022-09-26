PEMBROKE, Ga. (WSAV) — The Bryan County Health Department is offering free breast exams in late October for women who qualify.

The exams will be offered at 430 Ledford Street in Pembroke on Monday, Oct. 24. The exams are being offered in honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. According to the health department, one in eight American women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime.

“A clinical breast exam can help determine if there are any changes in the breasts that might be concerning,” said Mary Ellen Smith, Coastal Health District Women’s Health and Adult Health Coordinator. “If we find something abnormal during the exam, we can then refer the patient for a mammogram.”

Women who qualify must meet the following requirements.

Meet certain income guidelines

Between 40 and 64 years old

Are uninsured

For more information, click or tap here. To schedule an appointment, call 912-653-4331.