SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — We are still singing praises about our inspiring Healing Heroes: A Tribute To Breast Cancer Survivors’ Fashion Show.

The moment celebrated strength, victory, and the possibility to live beyond the disease.

It was joy, love, resilience, and awareness in action – we encourage you to watch the video above to see strength in action.

Take a look at some of the photos from the show here:

More photos will be uploaded, so stay tuned!