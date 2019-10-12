Breast cancer survivors honored at Vision of Hope luncheon Saturday

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and people all across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry are recognizing survivors of the disease.

Saturday, Oak Grove Baptist Church presented the Vision of Hope luncheon was held on Hilton Head Island to welcome women who have fought breast cancer and become a beacon of hope. WSAV’s Tina Tyus-Shaw has the honor of serving as the event’s mistress of ceremonies.

Radiation Oncologist, Dr. John Shuler spoke at the event. He said early detection has been the most positive agent of change in the last 50 years.

“Mammograms all the way to treatment, we have in our office financial counselors and programs available for people who do not have the means,” Shuler said. “You know if they can’t cover their co-pay, can’t cover transportation, we have a lot of ways to give people the treatment that they need.”

Survivors were presented roses and given an opportunity to share their stories.

For more information on breast cancer, and WSAV’s Buddy Check 3 program, click here.