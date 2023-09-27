SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — We all know someone who has been touched by breast cancer, Step One Automotive Group is once again the driving force behind a huge campaign that gets underway on Friday. We are joined by Step One’s Weslyn Mahogany Bowers to discuss their upcoming breast cancer awareness events.

In a few days, The Pink Grand Cherokee L will be unveiled at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, September 29 At Step One Automotive Group’s north location at 1011 Chatham Center Drive and guests are invited to add their signature to the Jeep’s pink exterior. For each signature the company receives, Step One Automotive Group will donate $1 to St Joseph Candler Telfair Mammography Fund, dedicated to breast cancer research, awareness, prevention, and support in your community.

In 2022, St Joseph’s Candler Telfair’s Mammography Fund provided 514 screening mammograms, 91 diagnostic mammograms, 86 breast ultrasounds, and 28 breast biopsies and had 721 images evaluated by radiologists.

Last year, several News 3 staff members got an opportunity to sign the Jeep in honor of breast cancer survivors.

This Friday, you too will have a chance to turn your signature into lifesaving care for breast cancer survivors and those affected by the disease.