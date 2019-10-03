Breast Cancer Awareness Month: How to make sure your donations count

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and consumers may be overwhelmed with all the different ways to give back or may be concerned about where their money is actually going.

Luckily, there are plenty of easy ways to ensure the organization you donate to is legit.

Charity Watch and Charity Navigator are two sites where consumers can do a quick search of an organization and find everything from a company’s tax reports to its fundraising costs and more.

On both sites, people can search for a specific charity or search key words, such as “Breast Cancer” and find multiple organizations, both national and local, to give to. Results can be filtered by state, size, rating and more.

A few well known charities specific to breast cancer research and awareness include Breast Cancer Research Foundation, the National Breast Cancer Coalition Fund, and the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.

Susan G. Komen is another well known charity. The organization just launched a campaign reminding people hoping to give to breast cancer research this month to be smart about what organizations they give to.

Susan G. Komen says consumers should ask these questions when trying to purchase or donate in support of breast cancer awareness:

Who is the program supporting? Is it clear what charity is benefiting from the program? How will the charity use the donation? Is it clear where money is going? How is the program structured? Transparency is key. Is the company clearly stating how the money is raised and how much will be going to charity?

Susan G. Komen also launched a new website, www.LivePink.org to provide consumers with a list of companies donating to their organization directly.

There are thousands of charities and partners of charities to give to this October, and with minimal research, you can make sure your contributions count.

