Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2019 events

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, an annual campaign to raise awareness of breast cancer risks and promote the value of screenings, treatment and early detection.

Various organizations are hosting events throughout the month to raise funds and awareness for breast cancer.

Take a look below — and be sure to rock your pink this month!

Happening all month long:

Tanger Outlets Savannah’s Pink Style Campaign

The purchase of a $10 pink card provides a 25% discount at participating stores. Buy one online at Tangeroutlet.com or in person at Shopper Services.

October 1

Bingo for a Cure

Doors open 5:30 p.m., Bingo starts at 6:30 p.m.

270 Uvalda Hwy, Hazlehurst, GA 31539

Door prizes, refreshments, education and fun are planned for the evening.

Tickets are free, but limited space available.

Participants must have a ticket to enter.

Donations are appreciated.

For questions contact Knicole Lee at 912-278-0410.

October 3

Habersham School’s Annual Pink Night

At 4 p.m. The Habersham School Lady Patriots volleyball team will also host its 6th annual Pink Night match on Thursday, Oct. 3 at the Jenkins Athletic Club on Waters Avenue.

The tri-match will begin with St. Andrews and Savannah Arts, followed by a 7:00 p.m. match between the Varsity Lady Patriots and the Varsity Lady Panthers.

St. Vincent’s Academy’s Annual Pink Night

The yearly volleyball shootout between St. Vincent’s Academy and Calvary Day School will be held on Thursday, Oct. 3.

Located in Sister Jude Walsh Hall on the campus of St. Vincent’s Academy.

The two Junior Varsity teams square off at 4:30 p.m., followed by the Varsity team showdown at 5:30 p.m.

Pink Night t-shirts are also available at svaga.net/pink-night-tshirt-order.

October 7 – 13

Panera Bread

Doing good never tasted so great during Panera Bread’s special Pink Ribbon Bagel Sale Promotion Monday, October 7 through Sunday, Oct 13.

100% of the proceeds from the Pink Ribbon Bagel sales at all participating Panera Bread locations (Savannah-Abercorn, Savannah-Downtown, Pooler, Statesboro, Hinesville) will be donated to the Telfair Mammography Fund at St. Joseph’s/Candler.

Visit Covelli.com/gopink to place your order today!

In addition, the company is also offering a Pink Ribbon Round Up where customers may choose to “round up” their order totals in support.

October 28

12th Annual Mammography Day

Call 912-819-PINK to register at any of six convenient locations: Telfair Pavilion – Candler Hospital – Reynolds Street at DeRenne Avenue | Telfair Breast Imaging Center – Eisenhower Drive at Waters Avenue | St. Joseph’s Hospital – Mercy Boulevard | SJ/C Imaging Centers – Bluffton & Pooler | Mobile Mammography – Savannah Civic Center Parking Lot.

Unable to attend on this date? Call 912- 819-PINK to schedule your appointment at a more convenient time.

Want to submit a Breast Cancer Awareness Month event? E-mail us here.