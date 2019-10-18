Breakfast for breast cancer: Chatham County Sheriff’s Office helps fund mammograms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Health and wellness is a top priority at the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). In fact, several employees there have battled some form of cancer.

This October, breast cancer awareness is in the spotlight at CCSO.

The sheriff’s office is cooking up a hot breakfast every Friday for employees in an effort to raise money that will pay for mammograms for the underinsured and uninsured.

“I think everybody should step up and do this to make things a lot better,” said Chatham County Sheriff John Wilcher. “Hopefully, not in my time lifetime, but sometime they’ll find a cure for this.”

The breakfast is held in memory of Cpl. Leticia Solomon. Although she survived breast cancer twice prior, she recently lost her battle to the disease.

“We do this in honor of her,” said Sharon Aikens, of the Pink Outs team, adding, “We get up every Friday morning for about two months and we serve breakfast starting at 6 o’clock in the morning.

“I’m retired and I still come and I still come here and I do breakfast.”

All of the money raised will be presented to the Telfair Mammography Fund. Those interested in making a donation can visit here.