Big updates in store for St. Joseph’s/Candler mobile mammography program

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Early detection can save lives when it comes to a breast cancer diagnosis. But for many women, the cancer is not discovered or treated because of limited access.

St. Joseph’s/Candler (SJC) has been providing convenient access to mammograms for 20 years, and now, a makeover is in store for the valuable health resource.

At 20 years old and with 11 years of road trips, the “Screen Machine” has outlived its time.

New updates are in store, including a new customized motor coach and state of the art 3D technology.

“Women want those images. They want the most accurate images they can when you’re talking about potential breast cancer,” explained Vernice Rackett, Executive Director of the SJC Foundation.

In total, nearly $500,000 will be spent on the new mobile mammography unit — $300,000 alone on the 3D mammography tech. But SJC believes it’s a critical investment that will help them continue providing more than 2,000 mobile mammograms each year.

“The van itself travels to over 22 counties extending from Waycross to Bluffton, South Carolina, and this is a way so many women who have no access to insurance are able to be served,” Rackett explained. “We also are so excited that we bring the van to over 22 of our business partners in the Savannah area to provide the access for co-workers who can’t take that whole lunch period to drive all the way in town to have their mammography. We bring it to them.”

If you are interested in supporting this important work, visit SJC’s website here.